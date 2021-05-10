When to look out for dumsor in your area

The exercise is expected to end on Monday, May 17, 2021

Last month, the Electricity Company of Ghana released a load shedding timetable for Ghanaians to know when there will be power outages in their areas and the times they will have light.

Per the release, Ghanaians in various parts of the country will experience power interruptions from today, May 10, 2021. The exercise is expected to end on Monday, May 17, 2021.



The eight-day, intermittent power outages will rotate between day and night from 6am to 6pm.



This is to allow engineers undergo maintenance works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point without interruptions.



This article seeks to serve as a reminder as well as to detail to citizens, the specific times they will experience these outages.



The areas to be affected have been divided into four groups; A, B, C and D

Below are the days and times



Group A: Odorkor, Awoshie, Abeka Lapaz, Sowutuom, Ablekuma New Town, Opeikuma, Lamptey Mills and others.



Outage Days and time: Monday, May 10 and Friday, May 14, 2021 – 6am to 6pm



Wednesday, May 12 and Sunday, May 16 – 6pm to 6am



Group B includes Mallam, Gbawe, Bortianor Red Top, Lower McCarthy, Bubuashie, Abossey Okai, Mataheko, Dansoman and others.

Outage Days and time: Monday, May 10 and Friday, May 14, 2021: 6pm to 6am



Wednesday, May 12 and Sunday, May 16 – 6am to 6pm



Group C: Sakaman, MacCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Melcom Plus Industrial Area, Amasaman, Pokuase, Banana Inn and others.



Outage Days and time: Tuesday, May 11 and Saturday, May 15 – 6am to 6pm



Thursday, May 13 – 6pm to 6am

Monday, May 17 – 6am to 6pm



Group D: Odorkor, Mamprobi, Taifa, Ofankor, Kokrobite, CMB Flats among others.



Outage Days and time: Tuesday, May 11, Saturday 15 and Monday 17th – 6pm to 6am



Thursday May 13 – 6am to 6pm