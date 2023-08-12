When we needed men to defend our party, Dr. Bawumia was there - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Peace FM

Minister for Information and MP for Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has hailed the immense contributions of Vice President Dr Mahamudu to the NPP and the Government.

Addressing NPP stakeholders in his constituency on Friday, during Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign visit to Ofoase Ayirebi, the MP said as the NPP is going to the polls to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated that he is that brave and capable man, who should be elected.



"When we needed men to defend our party, Dr Bawumia made himself available and committed himself to it," said Kojo Oppong.



"Whenever the party is under attack, Dr Bawumia is the one who always avails himself to defend the party at the risk of suffering personal attacks, but he does it and he has been very committed to it."



ADMIRATION FOR VP



The Information Minister also spoke of his admiration for the Vice President, which he said, dates back to 2008 when Dr. Bawumia was at the Bank of Ghana and he was at Joy FM.

"Let me reveal something today. Since I knew Dr Bawumia in 2008 when he was at Bank of Ghana and I was at Joy FM and since we got together in politics, I have learned some things from him quietly," said Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



"I have learned about how he puts his ears on the ground to consult and listen. His commitment and dedication and also his humility," he added.



With the Constituency Chairman, stating that his constituents have asked him to vote for Dr. Bawumia in the Super Delegates Conference next week, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah added his voice, in declaring his emphatic support for the Vice President and rallying the delegates to finish the work in November for Dr Bawumia, whom he described as a friend of the Constituency, due to the support he has extended to the constituency.



"This month, I and our Chairman will go and vote for him (Dr Bawumia) and in November, Ofoase Ayirebi delegates will also have the opportunity to vote for him massively to show gratitude for what Dr Bawumia has done for the party and Ofoase Ayirebi."