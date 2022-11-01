When will you account for our money? - Dzifa Gomashie to Agric Minister

Abla Dzifa Gomashie is the MP for Ketu South

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has questioned the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, on his track record in the sector.

Citing the example of the government’s much-touted Planting for Food and Jobs, the MP questioned where the evidence to show for works or achievements chalked in this initiative are.



In a post shared on her Facebook page with photos and videos of greenhouses in Morocco, Dzifa Gomashie challenged the minister to also show physical evidence of his work.



“Dear Minister of Agriculture, people are working without the slogan in other African countries. In these pictures and videos are greenhouses in Morocco...PLANTING FOR FOOD AND JOBS!



“Where is your scorecard?” she quizzed.



Dzifa Gomashie also questioned when the minister would begin being accountable to Ghanaians for all the money he has received on their behalf in the last 6 years.



“When are you going to account for all the money you received on our behalf to feed us and lift us out of the crisis? Where is the evidence of your 6 years in that office?

“I would appreciate some honest answers. Do not tell me ‘woa b)bra da’. I just want an account of your stewardship,” she wrote.



