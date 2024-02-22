When you lie about 2.1million jobs, unemployment rate will expose you - NDC communicator jabs Bawumia

A member of the NDC, Ayisha Alhassan

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ayisha Alhassan, has taken a swipe at the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over his claim of creating about 2.1 million jobs since 2017.

According to her, the vice president's claim was false as it contradicted the official unemployment statistics from the Ghana Statistical Service.



This comes after the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) stated in its report that 1.3 million youth aged 15–35 were unemployed.



Speaking on TV3, the NDC communicator questioned the credibility of Bawumia's figures, saying that they were inconsistent and fabricated.



"When you lie about creating 1.2 million jobs, the unemployment rates will expose you. The Ghana unemployment rate went up from 1.2 to 1.3 million, yet Alhaji Bawumia says he has created 2.1 million jobs.



"As for the stories about job creation, I don't even want to go into the inconsistencies because previously, it was 5.3, then it moved to 2.3, and now we have 2.1 million jobs. I don't know if they concoct those figures to come and announce to us," she stated.

Ayisha Alhassan argued that if the government had indeed created 2.1 million jobs, it would have reflected in the economy, with improved economic growth, lower interest rates, and higher tax revenues.



However, she said the opposite was the case, as the economy is struggling with high inflation, debt, and fiscal deficits.



"If you have created 2.1 million jobs, it should reflect in the economy, as it will mean that a lot of economic activities will be going on. There would be a beef up in economic growth. Your interest rates would positively reflect it. Unfortunately, all economic indicators are pointing down south. They do not support any of these rhetoric," she added.



In a lecture on February 7, the vice president stated that the government has so far created about 2.1 million jobs.



According to him, these jobs included those in the formal and informal sectors.

