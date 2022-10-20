Where did the president go wrong? Leadership isn't an easy Job! - Kabila defends Akufo-Addo

James Kwabena Bomfeh, alias Kabila

Managing Editor of the National Forum newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, believes the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo should be cut some slack since "leadership ain't an easy job".

He was commenting on the fallout of the President's responses to an interview on OTEC FM in Kumasi regarding concerns by residents of Manso and Kwabre in the Ashanti Region.



“The people of Kwabre and Manso, we know they voted massively for Nana, they have asked me to inform the President that if their roads are not fixed, they will be pained and in 2024, they will vote against the NPP,” the Presenter of the radio station said as he asked the President about his take.



In response, the President said; “No problem, no problem.” He continued: “I am saying people make those kinds of threats, me, they don’t frighten me. Somebody votes for you, somebody supports you, it is because they want you to do things for them, so I understand that.



“There is no need for people to say if I do not do it, this or that. That is your own problem. Of course, I will fulfil my promises.



“But if it so happens that you decide to vote for the NDC, that is your problem, that is not mine. Nobody will hold your hand to thumbprint for any candidate, the most important thing is that I understand the responsibility and we will deal with it,” he stressed.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Wednesday morning, James Kwabena Bomfeh a.k.a Kabila sought to find out where the President erred for him to have been widely criticized as being disrespectful towards Kwabre and Manso residents.



"Where did the President go wrong by saying it is the right of a people to choose or vote where they want to vote? What was the error in that statement?", Kabila asked.



To buttress his point, Kabilla characterized Akufo-Addo’s administration with the story of Moses in the Bible.



He referenced Moses as a great leader, well-trained to lead but this notwithstanding his great leadership was not without imperfections.



He added that Moses was so made by God to be a good leader and loved by God that he was buried by God when he died.

However, “Moses had an error. He so erred that, due to his mistakes, God didn’t allow him to enter the lane of Canaan. He wasn’t patient enough to follow an instruction”, he stressed.



“Someone like Moses who God trained and who learned the virtue of patience through shepherding a flock of sheep even erred, so who are we to think that a leader cannot slip?”, he asked.



Kwabena Bomfeh charged Ghanaians to “as citizens of this country, take responsibility” and help the President serve them effectively.



Further defending the President, he stressed; "Leadership ain't an easy job!"