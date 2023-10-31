Where is the airport you promised Cape Coast people? - Nana Aba punches NPP over failed promise

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah

Prominent media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has questioned the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over its promise to build an airport in Cape Coast.

During the launch of the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto in Cape Coast, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised that the Akufo-Addo government, will in its second term, build a harbor and an airport in the coastal town.



"For the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbor in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast," he said.



Dr. Bawumia at the manifesto launch noted that building an airport in Cape Coast was very critical in the support of what he described as one of the country's major tourist and economic hubs.



"An airport makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast. It's a real tourist hub and between Greater Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast, you have a triangle that is a hub for economic activities," he said.



It's been three years since the promise was made but there has been no effort by the Akufo-Addo-led government to redeem their pledge as no effort has been made towards the construction of the airport in Cape Coast.



Nana Aba Anamoah while reacting to a post made by the NPP on X stating the achievement of the government questioned why the pledge to build an airport in Cape Coast has stalled.

“Where is the airport you promised Cape Coast People?” she wrote on her X page in response to a tweet by the NPP X formally known as a Twitter account.



Where’s the airport your promised Cape Coast people? https://t.co/w5AXqH3FlW — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 30, 2023

