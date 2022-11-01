20
Menu
News

Where is your scorecard? - Dzifa Gomashie descends on Afriyie Akoto, Asenso Boakye

Gomashie Protect Abla Dzifa Gomashie is the MP for Ketu South

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has descended on two sector ministers, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Asenso-Boakye, over their performances in their respective sectors.

The MP, in separate posts on her Facebook page, questioned the outputs of the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Works and Housing, respectively, asking how they can prove to Ghanaians that they are working.

In posts, which included photos and videos she captured from Morocco, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP wondered why, in the case of Afriyie Akoto, he was yet to show physical evidence of his successes with the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs.

"Dear Minister of Agriculture, people are working without the slogan in other African countries. In these pictures and videos are green houses in Morocco... PLANTING FOR FOOD AND JOBS!

“Where is your scorecard?” she quizzed.

Dzifa Gomashie also quizzed the Minister of Works and Housing on why he has not allowed Ghana’s Saglemi Housing Project to become operational, regardless of the existing allegations.

“Dear Minister for Works and Housing,

“This could be our SAGLEMI after 6 years. Even if what you alleged was true, 6 years is long enough for you to have given Saglemi life.

“Where is the scorecard?” she wrote.

See her posts below:



Watch the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church