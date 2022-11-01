Where is your scorecard? - Dzifa Gomashie descends on Afriyie Akoto, Asenso Boakye

Abla Dzifa Gomashie is the MP for Ketu South

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has descended on two sector ministers, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Asenso-Boakye, over their performances in their respective sectors.

The MP, in separate posts on her Facebook page, questioned the outputs of the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Works and Housing, respectively, asking how they can prove to Ghanaians that they are working.



In posts, which included photos and videos she captured from Morocco, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP wondered why, in the case of Afriyie Akoto, he was yet to show physical evidence of his successes with the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs.



"Dear Minister of Agriculture, people are working without the slogan in other African countries. In these pictures and videos are green houses in Morocco... PLANTING FOR FOOD AND JOBS!



“Where is your scorecard?” she quizzed.



Dzifa Gomashie also quizzed the Minister of Works and Housing on why he has not allowed Ghana’s Saglemi Housing Project to become operational, regardless of the existing allegations.

“Dear Minister for Works and Housing,



“This could be our SAGLEMI after 6 years. Even if what you alleged was true, 6 years is long enough for you to have given Saglemi life.



“Where is the scorecard?” she wrote.



