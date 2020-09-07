General News

Where's the NDC coronavirus team? - Kweku Baako wonders

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has queried the whereabouts of a team of experts put together by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to help fight the Novel Coronavirus.

He believes the team has been dormant over the past weeks in the heat of the national debate about COVID-19.



About five months ago, the opposition NDC inaugurated an 11-member coronavirus response team to collaborate with the ruling government in the fight against the global pandemic.



As expected, the team proved beyond reasonable doubt, their potency and zeal for the work while acting as a force to keep government on its toes with respect to the fight against the virus.



But over the past weeks, since conversations about the airspace reopening began, not much has been heard of them.



While reading comments from listeners of Kokroko morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of the show read a suggestion from a listener who demanded inputs from the NDC’s COVID-19 Response Team on ongoing conversations.

“Somebody is also asking; we’ll like to also hear at this point from the NDC’s COVID-19 response team and I’m sure they come up by all means…,” Mr Sefa Kayi read.



However, Kweku Baako in a sharp retort asked “are they around?...are they around?…I thought they had gone into hibernation or something …”



Members of the NDC’s COVID-19 Response Team include; MP for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, Communication Specialist, Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, Former Health Minister Alex Segbefia, amongst others.





