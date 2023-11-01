Whereabout of Garu residents picked up by military men unknown - Garu MP to government

Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, the Member of Parliament for Garu and Tempane

Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, the Member of Parliament for Garu and Tempane, is demanding answers regarding the whereabouts of residents who were apprehended during a recent military operation in the constituency.

He condemned the act as an unacceptable violation of citizens' rights and called for urgent government intervention to address the issue.



The call for action comes after there were reports of military brutalities against innocent residents of Garu and Bugre townships, in the Garu and Tempane constituencies, in the early hours of Sunday, October 29, 2023.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, Akuka expressed his frustration, saying, "Military Officers during this dastardly swoop, their whereabouts and the crime for which they have been picked up have yielded no results two clear days after the unfortunate brutalities were visited upon them."



Akuka, as the MP for Garu, voiced his strong demand for an immediate government intervention and called for a parliamentary probe into the matter to reach a comprehensive resolution.



He urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the issue and ensure accountability for those responsible.



"The residents of Garu and Tempane deserve safety and protection, and this action by the Military officers must be condemned in the strongest terms without any room for tolerance and reasonableness of any form of brutalities within Garu and Tempane constituencies and indeed, any other constituency," he said.

Recent reports indicated that a group of military personnel conducted a dawn raid in Garu, during which they reportedly assaulted local residents.



The Ghana Armed Forces defended their actions, stating that the military operation was in response to an attack by irate youth on national security operatives in the area.



The Ministry of National Security, in an official statement, refuted the claims by the residents, asserting that the operation was a joint effort to seize weapons following an October 24 attack by a vigilante group in Garu.



However, MP Albert Alalzuuga Akuka remains steadfast in refuting the National Security's claims, insisting that the residents were brutalized for no reason.



