Whether Ghana likes it or not, Zanetor will rule Ghana - Prophet

Prophet Abrokwa Young, of the Fire Mountain Prayer Ministry, has said that whether Ghana likes or not, the oldest daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, who is also the Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey, Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, will rule the country as its president.

According to him, Ghanaians should begin to pay close attention to the MP because she will become the first woman to be president of Ghana.



The man of God made this bold proclamation during a service on Saturday, November, 25, 2023.



“The one who will win the 2024 elections, you know the winner already, because I’ve said it already.



“But what I want to say in addition is that Ghanaians should be attentive to Zanetor. Whether Ghana likes it or not, a time is coming, this lady will rule the country; write down today’s date,” he said in a video made available to GhanaWeb.



The prophet continued to emphasise the certainty of his prediction, suggesting that the individual who is expected to assume the presidential seat in the upcoming 2024 elections has already been dethroned, according to divine insight.

“If I am saying this, it means that the one coming to occupy the seat of Ghana for president has already been dethroned. In the 2024 elections, people will cry. I am speaking from the Heaven Metropolitan Assembly, and just as I have said it, I will keep saying it. What is written hasn't changed, the umbrella is still high whether you believe it or not,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch him make the declarations in the video below:







WN/AE

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel







Watch this episode of The Lowdown to get all the knowledge about acquiring shares in a company:



