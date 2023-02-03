Which election since 1992 has not been fought on the economy? – Randy Abbey stings Mosquito

Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey, the host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme has questioned one of the early reasons given by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the recent reshuffle of its leadership in Parliament.

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah told the media hours after the January 23, 2023 letter to Parliament announcing the changes leaked to the media, that the change especially of the Minority Leader was because the 2024 elections were going to be about the economy.



He said the NDC, therefore, needed a someone with an economic background to lead the caucus going into the elections hence picking Cassiel Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu in the role. He mentioned another reason like general party reorganization.



Reacting to that economy reason on his show, Randy Abbey asked which election under the Fourth Republic has not been about the economy and yet the Minority of Majority leaders were not necessarily finance or economists going into those elections.



“Because the next election is going to be fought on the economy, you need an economist? Which election has not been fought on the economy? Which election has not been fought on the economy at least in the Fourth Republic?” he stressed.



NDC rings changes in parliamentary leadership



The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.

The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.



Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



