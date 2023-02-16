Which of the Bibles are you quoting? - Adongo asks Ofori-Atta

Isaac Adongo MP for Bolga Central

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has questioned the Finance Minister's act of quoting Bible scriptures during his speeches and addresses to the economy.

During a debate on the domestic debt exchange programme on February 16, 2023, Adongo stated that the finance minister is robbing people of their monies. This he said does not befit a person who constantly quotes the Bible.



“Mr. Speaker, we are not angry enough. This cannot happen to anybody. And yet you're wasting our money, taking our money, and you are here reading this boring statement to us.



“Mr. Speaker, this is not a joke, and you are even quoting the Bible; which of the Bibles are you quoting? Quoting the bible and taking our money and making us poor. Denying the poor pensioners money, and you are still quoting the Bible.



“It is the reason some of us don’t go to church because, in the end, this is what we get,” he said.

The Finance Minister appeared before parliament on February 16, 2023, to present details on the domestic debt exchange programme.



He noted that the domestic debt exchange programme has been successful and will pave way for the next stage of the IMF programme.



