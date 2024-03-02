Which values are you protecting? - Ghanaian gay questions Sam George on LGBT+ law

The LGBT+ activist has accused Sam George, of harboring animosity towards the LGBTQ+ community

A Ghanaian who identifies as gay has accused the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, of harboring animosity towards the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

The accuser, whose identity remains anonymous, has called on the MP to redirect his focus towards issues such as youth substance abuse, rather than targeting the rights and freedoms of the LGBT+ community.



The accusation comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the recent passage of the anti-LGBT+ bill by the Ghana’s parliament, in which Sam Nartey George played a prominent role.



Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV on March 1, 2024, the LGBT+ activist contends that the MP's efforts to push the bill forward are rooted in an excessive dislike for the community, suggesting that such actions infringe upon their basic human rights.



"The man Sam George hates the LGBT community people; I think the hate he has for the LGBT community people is too much. That is why he is trying to do everything to just infringe upon the rights of these people.



“I don't know the family values you are protecting while children of today and youth of today are becoming mad with marijuana and other drugs. And you are telling me you’re protecting human values? Because the youth are going mad each and every day,"



The Bill currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT+) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of these acts bearing a three to five-year jail term.



The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.





