Whiskey, three years planning: How we executed 10,000km Accra-London road trip

The group of expeditioners who made the Accra-London expedition

A member of the Wanderlust Ghana team that traveled by road from Accra to London has revealed the trigger for their expedition and how long it took the team to plan.

Richard Anim, in an interview with Kofi TV at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on August 20, when the team returned to town; said they did not expect any praise but that the reason for undertaking the trip had been realized.



On what triggered the mission, he said whiles laughing, “whiskey can do a lot of things,” before adding: We were having a drink and the idea popped up that we could do the London trip.



“Our team lead Kwabena Peprah who ‘suffers’ Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) had a hunch and he took an excel spreadsheet and started an expenditure list,” he stated.



Since they were going to do multiple border crossing once the trip started, they did test crossings along Ghana’s eastern and western borders, Richard, who went as far as Morocco before leaving the team disclosed.



“We went to Lome twice to test border crossing and paper work. We crossed into Ivory Coast twice. We have been planning for about three years. Whiskey does a lot of things,” he stressed.

“It had been going on for three years, testing the module. So, it is just something that we did out of our own inspiration but we had a goal to raise awareness about digital poverty in the rural areas.”



The Wanderlust trip



On July 23, a total of 14 persons - made up of 13 gentlemen and one female - took 5 vehicles and set off on the 10,000km trip from Accra-London.



Confirmed participants were: Kwabena Peprah, Saka, Fred Papa Kwofie, Richard, Kwame Peprah, Kofi Peprah, Kwadwo Prakah-Asante, Franklin Peters and his son Quincy, Joseph, Cyprian Ed, Kwabena Ayirebi and his brother Kojo and the only female in the pack, Serwaa, the Shecanic.



Along the way, some 5 members of the team returned to Accra because of work among other things. But in all, 9 participants made it.

It was a 16-day trip and in all, they went through 11 countries.



