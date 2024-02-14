Who brought the E-Levy in the first place? - Opambour drags Bawumia over driver-mate analogy

Founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom, alias Opambour, has described as untenable Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s use of a driver’s mate analogy to appeal for the votes of Ghanaian electorates.

According to the prophet, it does not make logical sense for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer to say that he had little to no influence in the government which he has served as vice president for the last seven years.



“Today the vice president is claiming he was only a mate and that his suggestions were not taken? So who does he expect to support his campaign? He should not have never uttered such a statement at all.



"If he was coached to make such statements then it was not well thought through. Such a statement should have never been made in public,” Opambour stated.



Despite the poor performance of the Ghanaian economy under the current administration, Dr. Bawumia has appealed to be elected president on the back of his performance as vice president noting his limited power and influence.



Describing himself as a driver’s mate, the vice president made a case to be allowed to write his own story after announcing his decision to reverse some tax policies of the current government.

On his decision to reverse tax policies including the E-Levy when elected, Opambour who was speaking in a television broadcast, criticized Dr. Bawumia’s position on the policy while questioning his motive.



“How did the E-Levy come about in the first place? It was your doing as vice president. Today you are claiming you are just a mate and the driver himself bears responsibility.



"But when a trotro is being loaded, the driver sits in the front and waits for the mate to load it up before moving… What you are saying is untenable and unacceptable,” Opambour stated.





The Nation's Prophet has spoken about Bawumia's speech. Watch!



1/4 pic.twitter.com/3wCT3mBIG2 — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) February 12, 2024

