Who designed the Ghana Flag? - Bright Simmons gives some perspectives

The trio colours (Red-Yellow-Green) are surprisingly seen as the colours of many African flags

Anytime the name Theodosia Salomey Okoh is mentioned, the Ghana flag comes to mind as she is credited for designing the iconic Red-Yellow-Green with Black Star flag.

This knowledge has been impacted in schools for all these years that, Madam Okoh was the Ghanaian teacher and artist who designed Ghana's national flag in 1957 when the country gained independence from the British.



The explanations for the choice of colours for the Ghanaian flag are given as the



Red- signifying the blood and toil of our fathers who fought for independence for the country.



Gold-being the minerals and other extractive resources, the country can boast of.



Green- signifying the green vegetative cover of the country.

Black- is the centre of Hope for the Ghanaian people.



Schools of thought have suggested over time, however, that the trio colours (Red, Gold and Green) and its origination history should be credited to Ethiopia.



Among these are the Abyssinian kings, as the originators of the trio colours which many African countries, including Ghana, have used as flag colours.



To shed some light on what the debate has been so far, and to put things in perspective, Bright Simmons explained the history behind the trio colours and its use in many African flags.



Per information from his website;



“In 1798, the tricolours (red-gold-green) heraldic banner of the old Abyssinian kings became the triangular pennant flag of the Empire of Ethiopia. At that time, the red was on top and the green was at the bottom.

“The Mighty Menelik II, flush with victory after Adowa, converted the pennant into a rectangular flag in 1897, with the green still at the bottom and red remaining on top.



“But following an interregnum that will see the rises of Ras Tafari (Haile Salassie I) as Negus Nagast (king of kings), we see by 1914 a sudden change of colours. The green has risen to the top and the red demoted!” he wrote.



In Bright Simons’ submission, the reinvented flag by the of the Haile Selassie became known as the ‘pan African’ flag in the era when African leaders such as Nkrumah and the emperor himself, were fighting for a one African state.



“In fact, Ethiopia itself has changed its flag several times over the course of history. The latest one was ‘designed’ by Abebe Alambo. BUT all the versions take their inspiration from the original Tri-colours. Likewise, the "black star" in Ghana's flag was inspired by Garvey”



Ghana, however, reverted to the Menelik design when it also chose the Abyssinian tricolour standard for its national flag… he added.



Theodosia Okoh gave Ghana Flag its final form:

According to Bright Simmons, despite all the information out there and the links to Ehiopia, the fact still remains that Ghana’s flag was given its final form by Theodosia Okoh who has been credited over time for the design of the flag.



“given the widely known facts (as attached) about how many national flags across Africa were essentially replicas of Ethiopia's, why do we celebrate Theodosia Okoh as designer of Ghana's flag? Simple: Abyssinia/Ethiopia INSPIRED the designs but artists like Okoh gave final form,” he said in his tweet.



Given the widely known facts (as attached) about how many national flags across Africa were essentially replicas of Ethiopia's, why do we celebrate Theodosia Okoh as designer of Ghana's flag? Simple: Abyssinia/Ethiopia INSPIRED the designs but artists like Okoh gave final form

In fact, Ethiopia itself has changed its flag several times over the course of history. The latest one was *designed* by Abebe Alambo. BUT all the versions take their inspiration from the original Tricolor. Likewise, the "black star" in Ghana's flag was inspired by Garvey.

