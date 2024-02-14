Who heads where? - List of major changes in Akufo-Addo's imminent reshuffle

Akufo-Addo during a virtual meeting with ministers | File photo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will announce a new set of ministerial nominees today, multiple reports from pro-government media have stated.

Asaase Radio and the Daily Guide Newspaper have confirmed that the shakeup will lead to a number of veteran ministers exiting while several Members of Parliament will also get appointments.



Some substantive ministers will also be handed new portfolios while some deputies will also be handed substantive portfolios.



The major change will be the widely-reported exit of finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta who will be replaced according to insiders by his counterpart Mohammed Amin Adam, who till now was Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



Full list of who heads where - according to Daily Guide source

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover to be named Greater Accra Regional Minister. The current occupant of the role, Henry Quartey is heading to the Interior Ministry.



Interior Minister Ambrose Dery like Ofori-Atta is heading out, same with Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu.



Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye will head to the Ministry of Health, meaning he is leaving the NHIA top job post



Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon is heading to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry to replace Freda Prempeh.

Andrew Egyepa Mercer, currently the Deputy Minister of Energy and MP for Sekondi, will now serve as the Minister of Tourism. He replaces Dr. Mohammed Awal.



Ophelia Hayford Mensah, MP for Mfantesman is headed to the Ministry for Environment Science, Technology and Innovation, replacing Dr Kwaku Afriyie.



Ms Fatimatu Abubakar will remain at the Information Ministry but as the substantive.



Her former boss, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moves to Works and Housing.

Francis Asenso Boakye leaves the Works and Housing Ministry to take over from Kwasi Amoako-Attah as Roads and Highways Minister.



Deputy Local Government Minister, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah will also remain at the Local Government Ministry but will be taking over from his boss, Dan Kwaku Botwe, MP for Okere.



Darkoa Newman, MP for Okaikoi South is heading to the Gender Ministry, replacing the defeated Walewale MP, Zuweira Lariba.



Abdul-Aziz Musah Ayaba, MP for Mion and Prince Hamid Armah, MP for Kwesimintim, and Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, MP for Effiduase Asokore among other MPs shall be named Deputy Ministers.

SARA



