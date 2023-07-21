‘Who is IGP for me to be his boy? Don't get me angry’ - Bugri Naabu booms

Bugri Naabu and IGP Dampare

Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, has refuted claims of having personal links with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, amid the recent controversy surrounding an alleged leaked audio plotting the ouster of the police chief.

In a July 20 interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Oyerepa TV at his office, Bugri Naabu expressed his frustration with people referring to him as the IGP's "boy," stating that such claims make him angry and feel disrespected.



He emphasized that the IGP is not someone who merits the status of being referred to as his "boy," highlighting his own authority and standing in society.



"Who is IGP that I can be his boy? Please don't get me angry," he stated, when told by the journalist that the claim was making the rounds in town, he hit back: "but do you believe that, you yourself, how many times haven't I called you to give you news, do I look like IGP's boy? IGP cannot call me his father, but he can call me his Nana (chief); that is who I am," Bugri Naabu asserted.



Furthermore, Bugri Naabu stated his willingness to cooperate with any investigation that may arise regarding the leaked audio and its implications.



"I am a Ghanaian, and so I am not above anything; if I have committed an offense, the offense will chop me," Bugri Naabu added.

The alleged leaked audio, which reportedly involves discussions about removing the IGP from office, has garnered public attention and raised concerns about the involvement of influential figures in the nation's security apparatus.



