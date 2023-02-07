0
Who is Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker?

Independent Presidential Candidate, Asiedu Walker 56.png Alfred Kwame Aseidu Walker, Election 2020 Independent Presidential Candidate

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: Simon Aboninga

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker was born on 24 December 1955 (age 67) at Larteh Akuapem, Ghana.

His parents were Nana Kwame Okanta Obrantiri (father) and Beatrice Amma Adobea Quashie (mother). Alfred was the youngest of nine children in his family.

His secondary education was at the Ghana National College at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

He then went on to the United States where he studied at the University of Illinois where he graduated with a dual Major in Industrial design in 1983. He also had further studies at North Carolina State University. He’s married with four children.

Alfred founded a private infrastructure development company that was involved in several public–private partnership projects. He decided to contest for president in the 2016 general election as an independent presidential candidate unfortunately he was disqualified by the Electoral Commission due to certain errors.

He again contested in the 2020 general election and performed creditably well.

He has helped so many people in various situations which include; school fees, hospital bills, etc.

He has vowed to capture power from the hands of the ruling government come 2024. He believes that it’s time for a new Ghana and a new pragmatic leader who will not condone corruption in his government.

Source: Simon Aboninga
