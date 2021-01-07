Who ordered the military to invade parliament? - Prof Gyampo quizzes

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana is demanding to know who ordered the military to invade the chamber of parliament during a scuffle amongst the MPs.

According to him, there was no need for the military invasion as the marshals could have managed the situation.



Some armed military personnel stormed the chamber earlier today to restore order while chaos broke out over the election of Speaker of Parliament.



The heavily armed personnel were, however, chased out by some MPs who chanted the national anthem while some MPs were seen speaking to the military to move back.



In reacting to this, however, Professor Ransford Gyampo described the scene as democratically childish.



In a Facebook post, he said it was a shame to deploy military personnel into a civilian matters.