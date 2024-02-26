Who really is a 'Backbencher' in parliament?

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

In the bustling halls of parliament, amid the intense debates and elaborate deliberations, one term often echoes through the chamber, 'Backbencher'.

While initially associated with lawmakers known for their interjections, spirited contributions, and seated behind parliament's pillar, the true identity of these individuals has remained somewhat elusive.



However, nestled within the pages of the revised Standing Orders lies a clear definition of the term.



Defined in the Standing Order, a Backbencher is delineated as a member who has served not more than two parliamentary terms and does not hold ministerial office or leadership within a committee.



Alongside this designation, "Backbenchers' time" emerges as another frequently invoked term by the Speaker as a dedicated period for this group of persons to present statements, petitions, motions, or initiate Private Member Bills.



Quoting from the Standing Order 73 (1), it states “The house shall allot one hour on the last Wednesday of a month for a consideration of determined business for Backbenchers.



(2) “Despite rule (1), the speaker may, having regard to the state of the business of Backbenchers in the House, extend the period for the consideration of business of Backbenchers.”

Moreover, the establishment of a Committee on Backbenchers' Business further solidifies their role within the legislative framework.



As outlined in Standing Order 236, this committee, comprising a backbencher as chairperson and other members, is tasked with determining backbenchers' business for each meeting and proposing its order.



In essence, these insights unveil the pivotal role of backbenchers in parliamentary affairs, emphasizing their significance in shaping legislative discourse and fostering democratic engagement.



NAY/AE