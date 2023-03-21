'Who signed this?' - Randy Abbey shocked at terms of National Cathedral contract

Renowned broadcaster Dr. Randy Abbey was shocked when he heard the terms of the contract signed for the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana (NCG).

The detail of the supposed contract, which was shared by the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, revealed that Ghana was accumulating huge debts even though the Cathedral project had stalled.



Speaking during a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, on Friday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Ablakwa said that the government was still incurring costs even though the construction of the cathedral has been stalled for over a year.



“As the wait is going on, no work is going on at the site, it is coming at a cost to Ghanaians. Because in the contract we will pay for aborting and reworks cost due to main contractor's suspension.



“We will also pay for standing time claims from the main contractor, extension time claims and cost implications, we will pay for all that in the contract,” he said.



The MP called on the government to abort the construction of the cathedral to avoid all the debts it was incurring.

Reacting to the details given by Ablakwa, Dr Randy Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana, questioned the rationale behind the signing of the contract.



“So, who signed this contract… I want to know the signatories,” an astounded Dr Abbey said.



Ablakwa then gave a copy of the contract for the cathedral to Dr. Abbey for him to see who the signatories of the contract were.



“Ah! so three people signed: Paul Opoku Mensah, executive director NCG; Most Rev Asante Antwi, chair of the Board of Trustees; Prophet Kusi Boateng, secretary to the Board of Trustees,” Dr Abbey said after reading portions of the contract.

















