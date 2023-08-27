Who was Kennedy Agyapong speaking to in viral explosive video?

Kennedy Agyapong lost his cool during the NPP's Special Delegates Conference

In an unsurprising turn of events, Kennedy Agyapong became the focal point of discussions surrounding the Special Delegates Congress of the governing New Patriotic Party held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The early hours of the congress seemed normal until Kennedy Agyapong rocked the boat with a threat to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the alleged chasing out of his agent at the University of Cape Coast polling centre.



In a viral video on social media, Kennedy Agyapong was seen having a conversation with someone on the phone, during which he issued those threats.



Kennedy Agyapong said, “President Akufo-Addo, I swear God, I will give you a showdown. Vice president, I will give you a showdown. You’ve chased away my agent for him to hide in a room, we shall see. You hear what will happen. I swear God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime.”.



Was he talking to Bawumia?



The concluding part of the phone conversation which had Kennedy Agyapong saying; "Bawumia, I'm telling you. If you want to go into opposition, you'll go. What I will do to Akufo-Addo …”. Birthed the notion that he was speaking to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, an aide to the vice president, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini has debunked those assertions and reports.



According to him, there has been no conversation between Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong relative to the aforementioned issue.



“Metro TV is reporting that Kennedy Agyapong angrily calls Dr. Bawumia. This is not true. I am here at home with Dr. Bawumia and his wife. No such call came. He voted at the headquarters and returned home,”.



Was he speaking to Oman FM?



An audio obtained by GhanaWeb should put the issue to rest as it gives clear indications that Kennedy Agyapong was speaking to his radio station, Oman FM.

Kennedy Agyapong was called by the station for a briefing on happenings in the Central Region and his chances in the region where he currently serves as a Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



Kennedy Agyapong predicted that he would win 80% of the total vote cast. His prediction turned out to be the only statement from which he came from a good place as the next question made him flare up and issue the threats.



Listen to the audio below