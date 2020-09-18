Whoever chose Prof. Jane Naana is a master politician - Prof. Gyampo

Associate Professor of political science, Ransford Gyampo

The appointment of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang came as a surprise to many political watchers because her name did not feature greatly in the various predictions but according to Political Scientist, Professor Ransford Gyampo, choosing her was a smart move.

According to him, whoever made that choice of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a master politician and has set the NDC on a higher ground.



To him, you have to look at people your opponent cannot attack when given out positions or roles and the National Democratic Congress had the perfect choice in Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



“Whoever made that choice of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was a master politician. In politics you are so careful you determining who you select particularly you look at who cannot be attacked,” He said this in an inclusive interview with KKB.

Speaking on the implementation of policies and programmes by political parties, he indicated that Ghanaian politicians rush in implementing policies and programmes because they want to evade strict accountability.



To him, implementation of policies and programmes should not be about ticking boxes to prove that you have implemented your manifesto promises.

