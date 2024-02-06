Whoever tells you Ghana will be better is telling lies; it will never be – Elderly NPP driver laments

A 56-year-old elderly driver of one of the ride-hailing services has expressed his frustration and disappointment with the state of the Ghanaian economy and the performance of the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The driver, who identified himself as Samuel K. Armah, said he has been a loyal supporter of the NPP all these years, but he feels betrayed and abandoned by the party he voted for.



According to him, there is no hope that the country will turn for the better.



“Nothing would be softened in this country, everything would continue to rise and nothing would be better. Whoever tells you Ghana would be better till thy kingdom comes. Our leaders don't have a good mindset” he stated.



Reflecting on 2012 general elections, Armah recalled his efforts such as vigilantly monitoring ballot boxes to ensure the NPP wins power.



Despite these efforts, he feels little has changed for the better since then.



“In 2012, we voted for two days and that was unprecedented. We followed the ballot boxes to the police station so that nobody would shortchange any candidate. After all we did, we saw what happened.

“I am a card bearing member of the NPP, I have my card in the house but I would vote against them. If anything at all, Mahama is the option. The devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know. Mahama was the devil, Akufo-Addo was the angel,” he added.



As a result of the hardship, Samuel Armah, stated that he prefers to have moved to another country to continue his trade as a driver.



“Once you become a president or minister, you become rich, why should that be the case? At my age, 56, I still want to leave this country. At the moment, I have a country in mind. I have a friend in that country, I will go there to drive just like I am doing here. I am not thinking about myself, because if at this time I am suffering, what about my children?” he questioned.







NW/OGB