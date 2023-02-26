Whoever wants to replace Mahama must work 10 times harder – Senior Research Fellow

NDC presidential hopeful, John Dramani Mahama

Senior Research Fellow at Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Smart Sarpong, has averred that contenders of John Dramani Mahama in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race would need to put in more effort to beat him.

According to him, whoever emerges as the winner would have to go the extra mile to oust the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from office in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Oyerepa FM on February 23, 2023, he said, "If you are going for a battle and you don’t note the quantum of work you have to do, you start from the failing point. If we want to put President Mahama aside, the work we will have to put into it is 10 times more than he would have done before we can unseat the NPP."



"If someone wants to be the flagbearer, what Mahama would have done using 3 or 5 tactics, the rest of them, Kojo Bonsu, Ernest and Duffour, they have to accept that they have to work 10 times harder than John Mahama would have in order to take the flagbearership," he added.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially closed nominations for the flagbearer position on Friday, February 24, 2023.

At the close of nominations, four aspirants which include former President John Dramani Mahama, picked forms to contest in the race.



The other three contestants were Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Kojo Bonsu, and Ernest Kwaku Kobeah.



Meanwhile, the presidential and parliamentary primaries have been slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



