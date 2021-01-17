'Whom you know' syndrome killing our progress – Philanthropist

President of Alliance Creative Community Project, John Nana Yaw Okyere

The President of Alliance Creative Community Project, John Nana Yaw Okyere has expressed worry over the current trend of “whom-you-know” syndrome in job hunting.

According to him, this trend has made the entire world, especially Africa lose its track of putting the right people at the right place of their professional work.



Mr Okyere cited examples of politicians and persons in leadership positions, pushing their family members into areas they have less or no knowledge about which always leads to underperformance.



Touching on the issue of “order from above” when there is a need for employment at any institutions, Mr Okyere stressed that, such behaviours have affected the World development negatively.

He made this statement in an interview with the media.



Mr Okyere noted that, China was able to curb the COVID-19 pandemic as fast as possible due to the fact that, they had the right people at the right positions who were able to think through the virus and got the solution to the virus spread.



He added that it’s high time the entire World worked together in order to help maintain peace