Why Ace Ankomah is trending on social media

Private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah

Following the dismissal of 8 Chiana Senior High School students for verbally abusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah, has been trending on micro-blogging site - Twitter since Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

This is because, in 2017, Ace Ankomah while defending a serial caller of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium for alleging that the president was a “wee smoker” mentioned that, ‘It is not an offence to insult the president’.



According to him, such as act, although unacceptable by society was not a criminal offence by law.



It is against this background that netizens picked on Ace Ankomah for failing to defend the 8 Chiana SHS students when they were dismissed for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Social media users described his silence and actions as one of a hypocrite.



Here are some comments from Twitter users;





We are in this country ACE Ankomah said it’s not an offence to insult the president but today someone feel he is not to be insulted and therefore the students involved should be sacked. Such a dictator!!! #GhanaTonight @tv3_ghana @alfred_3fm pic.twitter.com/Tpv7jkq4Sj — Papa J Jnr (@Elikem_official) January 12, 2023

Can u imagine this madness, who cares who insults this useless president, in any çase, I thought ace ankomah and Ursula owusu told us insulting the president is not a crime, so what business has GES got to do with this. What sort of animals do we have as leaders koraa pic.twitter.com/QDU5mNa7PW — abronoma (@NanaKojoaa) January 12, 2023

This from Ace Ankomah during HE Mahama’s time in office may be the reason. pic.twitter.com/XPVvq7oZk6 — Papa Amoah (@vincentkamoah) January 12, 2023

When we have grown ups like Ace Ankomah who shld va knwn beta that , the presidency has 2 be respected thought it was ok to insult the prsdnt cos it was @JDMahama who was prsdent nt their #babyboss who has notin 2 write home abt.. @GabbyDarko tell Ace de seed he sowed has grown pic.twitter.com/dJEsMVY2TI — GOOGOL (@Milky_wayGh) January 12, 2023

Why are they worrying these innocent students? Ace Ankomah said its not an offence to insult the president pic.twitter.com/L6i24ioq8Q — Mighty Don Duvasty (#MAD Kuchoko Engineer) (@Duvasty1) January 12, 2023

EAN/ESA