Why Ace Ankomah is trending on social media

Ace Ankomah GHANAWEB Private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the dismissal of 8 Chiana Senior High School students for verbally abusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah, has been trending on micro-blogging site - Twitter since Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

This is because, in 2017, Ace Ankomah while defending a serial caller of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium for alleging that the president was a “wee smoker” mentioned that, ‘It is not an offence to insult the president’.

According to him, such as act, although unacceptable by society was not a criminal offence by law.

It is against this background that netizens picked on Ace Ankomah for failing to defend the 8 Chiana SHS students when they were dismissed for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Social media users described his silence and actions as one of a hypocrite.

