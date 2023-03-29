Why Akufo-Addo flew to the United States on March 28

President Akufo-Addo disembarks from the presidentia jet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in the United States having left Accra on March 28 and arriving same day after a 13-hour journey.

Details of his flight which included a single refueling stop was shared on Wednesday morning by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



"Ghana’s Presidential Jet has just made its longest journey in more than 4 years after it ferried President Akufo-Addo to the United States landing at the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey yesterday at 8:21am US time.



"Requiring only one brief refueling stop at Santa Maria following an 11:33pm departure from Accra on Monday March 27, 2023," his post read in part.



Why is Akufo-Addo in the US

GhanaWeb checks and other sources indicate that the president is attending a programme on the topic: "Towards Eliminating Racism and Discrimination Against People of African Descent."



Akufo-Addo is the keynote speaker at the event which is in commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.



Other speakers for the event are: United Secretary General and his deputy Antonio Guterres and Amina J. Mohammed respectively.



Also billed to speak is the UNAIDS boss, Winnie Byanyima and Majankunyane Gumbi, the Special Advisor for Addressing Racism in the Workplace, United Nations.

The event take place today at 11:00 – 13:00 (EST) at Conference Room 3 of the UN Headquarters in New York.



Information on the event as posted on the UN website are as follows:



Summary



In commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, the United Nations Senior Africans Group (UNSAG) and the Republic of Ghana invite you to a global advocacy dialogue on Racism, titled: Towards Eliminating Racism and Discrimination Against People of African Descent

Description



This event is envisioned to contribute to existing advocacy efforts toward eliminating systemic racism and racial discrimination against people of African descent in the UN workplace and the diaspora.



The United Nations Senior Africans Group (UNSAG) in collaboration with the UN Anti Racism Team (ART) and the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations and partners, is organizing the first special advocacy event for 2023 in commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (21 March), the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade (25 March), and the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024).



