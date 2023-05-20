Why Akufo-Addo is in Nigeria after leaving Guinea-Bissau?

President Akufo-Addo and Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in Nigeria as of May 19, 2023 having left Guinea-Bissau where he was on official visit.

The host president's media aide shared a photo of Ghana's presidential jet parked on the Abuja tarmac sharing some views Akufo-Addo had made at an event during the day.



The event was the launch of two books about the outgoing Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari. The books are titled: “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari tried to transform Nigeria for the better” and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari”



They were authored by Anthony Goldman, a former journalist and ex-Africa editor of the Financial Times of London; and Abu Ibrahim, former federal lawmaker from his native Katsina State respetively.



In comments mande at the launch, local media captured Akufo-Addo as saying: “As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari,” Akufo-Addo said.



“President Buhari, we will miss you. West Africa, Africa, and indeed, the world will miss your leadership. The leadership of a military ruler turned consummate democrat who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria’s and Africa’s interests and who sought principles in all decisions which he took.

“I’m yet to have a book written about me, let alone author one myself. I have some 19 months to leave office, and I guess I have to take a cue from my senior and hope the books will give about me.”



The president's Guinea-Bissau trip was officially communicated but the Nigerian 'detour' was not captured in the May 15 press release. It s not known when the president will return home.



