Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag

Akufo-Addo and his lawyer Kow Essuman

Kow Essuman, legal counsel to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been engaged in a Twitter fight with pro-John Mahama activists.

The banter which started on March 1, 2023 is over the use of a hashtag by the former president who launches his flagbearership bid for the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) ticket for 2024 later today.



"John Mahama has begun his campaign dubbed “Building the Ghana we want Together”, undoubtedly copying Government’s #BuildingGhanaTogether campaign. As Oscar Wilde puts it, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” Interesting times," his tweet read.



Essuman's tweet was responded to by a known NDC activist who posted an artwork of October 2022, advertising a lecture by Mahama dubbed "Building The Ghana We Want," in an apparent move to debunk Essuman's earlier claims.



Describing the activist, Annan Perry as a 'verified robot,' Essuman retorted: "Ladies and gentlemen, here is a “verified robot” posting the same text and artwork as all the other robots, which is erroneous by the way."



To further butress his point, the president's lawyer posted February 2022 tweets and screenshots of posts shared by the president and the presidency in which the hashtag #BuildingGhanaTogether was used.

"Do you see the hashtag #BuildingGhanaTogether? Do you see the date? Mahama’s robots should come again … with a better defence. Till then, mediocrity can continue to celebrate GREATNESS through imitation," he captioned one of his tweets responding to the activist.



At the time of filing this report, the back and forthh between the two had degenerated into name calling and snide remarks.



"check your face and see who is a robot? You are known for posting and directing kantanka made robots npp social media dogs to post falsehoods and defamatory comments against John Mahama. Show receipt of who first used the hashtags er," the NDC activist fired.



"Robot, you’ve been caught pants down. You think you’re the only one with receipts? Come again! Till then, your mediocre candidate can continue to imitate greatness. Bankruptcy of ideas …" Essuman hit back.



John Mahama launches flagbearership bid today:

The NDC, last week, closed nominations for the contest to clinch the party’s 2024 presidential flagbearership ticket.



The primaries will be held on May 13, 2023.



At the close of nominations in late February, former President John Dramani Mahama, Kojo Bosu, Kwabena Duffour, and a businessman based in the United Kingdom, Ernest Kobeah, according to Chairman of the Election Committee Kakra Essamuah, picked forms to contest the presidential primaries.



Ahead of the contest, former President Mahama who was the party’s flagbearer in the 2020 elections has received endorsement from several bigwigs in the NDC including Alhaji Sinare.



Supporters of the former president say he is the presumptive flagbearer of the party based on his popularity and had been making a case for him to contest the race unopposed.

