Why Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal is bad news for NDC - Ex-executive

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen

A former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says that the decision by former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, to bow out of the forthcoming presidential primary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not something the NDC can smile about.

According to Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, Alan’s bow out of the race only brightens the chances of Dr. Bawumia and this is not good for the NDC.



“I asked the NDC to fast and pray against Dr. Bawumia becoming NPP flagbearer but I guess nobody listened to me and now it is quite certain that Dr. Bawumia will win the primary,” Moshake lamented.



In that earlier advice to the NDC, Moshake had said that Alan would be a comparatively easier candidate to beat than Dr. Bawumia hence the call for the NDC to do everything to help Alan win the presidential primary, including fasting and praying.



In a write-up on happenings within politics, the former constituency executive warned that now that Alan has bowed out, the NDC must come out with a more sophisticated strategy.



“Even though Alan had surprisingly lost the super delegates conference, there was still hope because the super delegates conference was just a precursor to the main conference in which more delegates are to vote. But now that Alan has bowed out, it means that any chance of having the weaker of the NPP’s two candidates becoming our opponent in 2024 is out of the window.”

Under the circumstance, Moshake wrote that the NDC must come up with a genius campaign strategy.



“We cannot depend on John Mahama’s charisma to win our way to power because in the matter of charisma, Dr. Bawumia has more than John Mahama.



“We cannot also depend on Mahama’s appeal to Northern voters to win the election because in that area, Bawumia is more appealing than Mr. Mahama,” he added.



Consequently he wrote that what the NDC has to do is to try and orchestrate problematic schisms in the NPP.



“I have suggested buying the likes of Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong to our side but nobody took me seriously. Even so with the current happenings it is not too late to return and implement that plan,” Moshak wrote.