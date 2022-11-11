Why Alban Bagbin referred Ofori-Atta’s censure motion to ad hoc committee

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred a vote of censure motion filed by the minority cause of Parliament for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to an 8-member ad hoc committee

The committee, which will be co-chaired by Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond, MP for Adansi Asokwa, and Dominic Ayine, MP for Bolgatanga, is expected to make a decision on Ofori-Atta's removal within 7 days.



Before announcing his decision, the speaker stated some reasons why he can't allow the procedure for Ofori-Atta’s removal to continue on the floor as the minority caucus wanted or squash the motion for his removal as the majority caucus wanted.



Bagbin explained that he did not have the power to throw out the censure motion as the majority wanted because they were making a constitutional argument.



He also intimated that he could not let the procedure against Ofori-Atta continue because the accusations of the minority caucus against him (Ofori-Atta) cannot be said to be evidence yet.



The speaker added that Ofori-Atta had to also be given ample time to defend himself.

“By premising your (the majority’s) preliminary objection on the Constitution, you know definitely well that I don’t have the authority to interpret and enforce that constitution. My authority is to interpret and enforce the rules of the House – the Standing Order of the House.



“What I can do at this time, is to allow the motion to be seconded. I will give opportunity for it to be responded to. And by our Standing Orders … the matter will be referred to an ad hoc committee to investigate where the minister will have the ample opportunity to defend himself.



“… what our colleagues (the minority) said cannot constitute evidence. The evidence will be placed before the committee. The minister will have the opportunity to defend himself, a report will be presented to the house and were will debate that report,” he said.



IB/BOG