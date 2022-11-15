Why Anas' 'Galamsey Economy' piece took four years to be aired

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

It has emerged that the latest undercover investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team, was filmed as far back as 2018.

It turns out that the investigative team faced some challenges which delayed the airing of the piece dubbed 'Galamsey Economy'.



GhanaWeb sources indicate that after the necessary footage was recorded in 2018, the lead investigator in the person of Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot and killed on 16th January 2019, by some unknown persons.



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide commented on a Facebook post by one Kwadwo Yeboah-Gyan, as to why his protégé, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his team used four years to make the investigation public.



He said, what the author of the Facebook post should have done is to "find out what happened within the 4-year period which may have delayed things! Did somebody steal some of the records and sold them to somebody? Did the lead investigator die an unnatural death? And how did these things impact the capacity of the original investigators?"



Baako said, aside from all those challenges, the investigative files were stolen and sold to somebody who went out boasting about having the files of Anas and his team.



Little did the buyer know that the original owners had a backup file which they later retrieved and used to complete the 'Galamsey Economy' work.

"Somebody ‘stole and sold’ it to somebody; thinking the evidence had been deleted forever! The ‘buyer’ went out boasting about his possession for years for whatever reason nobody could tell! Apparently, the real ‘owners/author’ subsequently discovered an extra copy! Today’s story begins from there pay attention," Abdul Malik Kweku Baako stressed.



Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was exposed in the latest undercover investigative piece which was publicly premiered on November 14.



Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline hours before the showing of the 'Galamsey Economy' film noted that the minister made some shocking revelations to his team in a hotel in UAE, when they posed as possible investors to Ghana.



He said, Adu Boahen alleged the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will require about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



He said, when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in UAE, he spoke about Bawumia's financial demands before agreeing to assist any investor.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is quoted to have said.

But Dr. Bawumia in a statement on Monday, November 14, denied the accusations and called for an investigation into the allegations.











