Why Anas may not testify in the Number 12 case against Kwesi Nyantakyi

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the celebrated investigative journalist, may not testify as a prosecution witness in the case of the Republic v Kwesi Nyantakyi & Another.

According to his lawyers, Cromwell Gray LLP, the star witness for the state in the said case, Ahmed Suale, was murdered after the investigative reportage dubbed ‘Number 12: When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm’ was aired in 2018.



Cromwell Gray LLP said, following Suale's murder, their client, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, agreed to testify on condition that he be allowed to do so in-camera or in chambers.



It was reported in the media on Tuesday, November 8, that the Supreme Court had quashed an Accra High Court directive that allowed Anas to testify in-camera against Kwesi Nyantakyi in respect of the said documentary.



Per the said ruling, the investigative journalist was to appear in court without his trademark mask.



The apex court presided over by Justice Baffoe-Bonnie is reported to have stated that the order of High Court 2, Criminal Division, Accra granting a dispensation to Anas Aremeyaw Anas to testify in camera as a prosecution witness in the criminal case was made without the requisite legal basis.

Cromwell Gray LLP, however, urged the public to disregard any false news interpreting the Tuesday, November 8, Supreme Court ruling as an order to compel Anas Aremeyaw Anas to testify without his trademark.



They added that Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team, will continue to wear the iconic face beads as a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism.



“Our attention has been drawn to developments in the ongoing criminal trial of the former head of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is standing trial for corruption and fraud over the Number 12 investigative report aired in 2018. The documentary uncovered football-related corruption in Ghana and other African countries.



“The criminal proceedings were instituted following Anas’ petition filed with the Attorney-General. The star witness for the Republic, Ahmed Suale, who was one of the investigative journalists in respect of the documentary, was murdered in Madina, Accra weeks before his testimony could be taken.



“Anas Aremeyaw Anas agreed to testify in the stead of Ahmed Suale on condition that he be allowed to do so in camera or in chambers.

“The public should disregard false reportage that Anas has been ordered by the Supreme Court or is being compelled by the Supreme Court to appear in court without his trademark face beads.



“Anas may choose to testify as a prosecution witness or not. Anas and his Tiger Eye team will continue to wear the iconic face beads as a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism and to highlight the extreme risks in that line of duty,” the statement of Cromwell Gray LLP issued on November 8, clarified.



Find below the full statement.







