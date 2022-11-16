Why Anas used videos shot in 2018 to 'expose' Adu Boahen – Kweku Baako explains

Left - right: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Anas Armeyaw Anas and Charles Adu Boahen

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading GUIDE newspaper has explained why his protégé, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, used a video shot in 2018 to expose a dismissed Minister of State, Charles Adu Boahen.

The journalist premiered an investigative documentary dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy,’ in which the Minister was engaged in acts deemed to be of corrupt nature whereas he (the Minister) also imputed corruption on especially Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



One of the main defences the embattled Minister has advanced is that he was recorded four years ago in the United Arab Emirates but that the journalist was now using the said footage in his so-called investigation.



This led to questions about why Anas will use 2018 footage in 2022. Kweku Baako’s explanation was contained in a purported response to a Facebook user by the name “Kwadwo Yeboah-Gyan.”



Baako wrote: “Somebody “stole and sold” it to somebody; thinking the evidence had been deleted forever! The “buyer” went out boasting about his possession for years for whatever reason nobody could tell! Apparently, the real “owners/authors” subsequently discovered an extra copy! Today’s story begins from there. PAY ATTENTION!”



In further explanations on the Facebook wall of a pro-Bawumia activist who had also asked the same question of time-lapse in the release of the video, Kweku Baako explained that the same guy (unnamed) who doctored a video of Akufo-Addo allegedly taking bribes in 2016 was the same person who stole the footages in question.

“Same guy who fabricated a video of Candidate Akufo-Addo receiving a donation from a lady supporter of the NPP in his Nima residence in 2016 when Akufo-Addo was not President but tried to make it look as if he was the President!” he explained.



Baako is also on record to have stated that the Vice President had not been in any way implicated by the documentary just as president Akufo-Addo was not implicated in the Number 12 documentary in which he was mentioned by former Ghana Football Association, GFA, president, Kwesi Nyantakyi; as someone who could be influenced with money.



Background



Charles Adu Boahen, then a deputy Minister of Finance was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' investigative documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on November 14.



The now dismissed minister was captured on tape making comments to the effect that access by investors to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could be facilitated at a cost of US$200,000.

Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.



"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



