Why Bagbain hasn’t been acting president - Deputy Minority Chief Whip

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of denying the Speaker of Parliament his role as acting president in the absence of the president and vice president.

He alleged that the president has strategically denied the speaker this constitutional right over the years due to a lack of shared vision.



Mr Ibrahim pointed out that previous Speakers, such as Oquaye, Ala Adjetey, Madam Bamford Addo, Joe Adjaho, D. F. Annan, and Begyina Sekyi-Hughes, were all allowed to assume the position of acting president in the absence of sitting presidents as the Constitution outlines.



Even the Chief Justice at a point was sworn in as acting president when the president and his vice, and speaker were away on official duties outside.



He explained that this government has deliberately ensured that Speaker Alban Bagbin never acted in that stead.

He claimed that Speaker Bagbin has been denied this right, unlike Vice President Bawumia because the latter shares the president's vision.



He posed questions about Dr Bawumia's actions and responsibilities during Cabinet meetings when he was Acting President.



"Dr Bawumia cannot pretend not to have made any decision as acting president," he said.



Mr Ibrahim made these remarks during an interview on Accra-based Okay FM on Friday, February 9, 2024.