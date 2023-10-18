0
Why Black Stars, National Cathedral, Duncan-Williams are garnering attention on social media

Copy Of Copy Of Thumbnail Templates Ghanaweb (16)uio.png Black Stars, National Cathedral and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Wed, 18 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The social media street on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, is full of interactive as well as confrontational issues that will make you wonder why they are making the trends.

Before the end of Tuesday, October 17, news broke that two prominent clergymen in the country who are also members of the board of trustees for the National Cathedral had stepped down from their roles.

The men of God, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba, wrote to the National Cathedral Secretariat about their decision to wash their hands from the dealings of the cathedral, which is still under construction.

In a joint statement to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the esteemed clergymen, cited their growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the project.

“Despite our prayers, best hopes, and best wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we have awaited news, to no avail, regarding the findings of the audit. We, therefore, regret that, as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral,” the statement said.

This has pushed the National Cathedral and Duncan-Williams to the trends board on the X app.

Another topic generating a lot of heat and buzz on the microblogging platform X is the country’s national team, the Black Stars.

The Black Stars conceded four goals to none after a friendly match between them and the USA national team this morning.

A lot of disappointed Black Stars supporters are expressing their displeasure and dissatisfaction about how the game went.

