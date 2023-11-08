Why Chief Imam is trending

Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has gained traction on social media after some religious comments passed by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.

The lawmaker, in a bid to take a swipe at the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, called the latter a 'religious prostitute.'



He explained that the vice president professes his faith in both the Islamic and Christian religions concurrently, seeing that he is mostly seen in churches and mosques, for political activities.



Explaining further, Sam George referenced instances when the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, remained silent on issues that were most important to Muslims, such as the Hijab controversy, and the killings of Muslim youth in Kumasi.



To him, no true Muslim will also publicly proclaim Jesus as Lord and Saviour or kneel before men of God for prayers.



“When the issue of the Hijabs came up in this country for Muslim girls, did you ever hear Dr. Bawumia speak? When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, he was silent. When the Muslim Zongo youth were killed in cold blood in Kumasi, Dr Bawumia was silent.



“No true Muslim anywhere in this world believes that Jesus Christ is our lord and saviour. No true Muslim kneels before a Catholic priest or a pastor to lay hands on them - only Bawumia. If you like, you can take the Suraj Mariama that talks about who Jesus is. They do not see Jesus Christ as their lord and personal saviour as we do,” he said.

In the wake of this, some social media users have also been insinuating that the Chief Imam is also a ‘religious prostitute’ per Sam George’s analogy.



According to some X users, the Chief Imam has been captured in pictures and videos kneeling before priests and allowing them to place hands on his head, making him also a 'religious prostitute,' going by the explanation of the MP.



Below are some tweets on the subject:





The Chief Imam went to a Roman Catholic Church for a catholic priest to pray him during one of his birthday celebrations. Hon. Sam George can’t insult Chief Imam or call him names like he’s doing to H.E. Bawumia. This is Ghana Politics. The attacks will heighten day by day. ???????? https://t.co/Tt2dd29aFa — #TweetOfTheMonth (@KwabenaAgyeiAs1) November 7, 2023

@samgeorgegh this is Priest Campbell laying his hands on the National Chief Imam for prayers. Is Dr. Sharubutu a religious prostitute? Guy,if you want to fool,some of us will sit on your f**kery. You go sit on tv and shout like a hungry stolen dog and think you’ve made sense. DTU pic.twitter.com/znmpe3yC9f — JR (@ReestonJnr) November 7, 2023

So you are Chief Imam is also Religious prostitute? https://t.co/FJJKAVBgtf pic.twitter.com/bLRhYNTd0G — Eka Jymbrain (@KwesiAJymbrain) November 7, 2023

Bawumia said he believes Jesus Christ is the saviour..Do Muslims believe in Christ or Some someone else ? I don’t need a degree to understand this…Can he go n say this in any serious Muslim country ?? Your eye for dey ooo — ʙᴇɴᴊᴀᴍɪɴ ꜰɪɪꜰɪ ᴀᴍɪꜱꜱᴀʜ®️ (@daaYoofi1) November 8, 2023

The NDC says the next President of the land Alhaji Dr Bawumia isn't a proper Muslim,how then will the address the National Chief Imam?



NDC Vacuous and Fatuous pic.twitter.com/Zda2tz9g1b — Quophi lenge (@Quophi21100369) November 8, 2023

BAJ/AE