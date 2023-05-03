Why Col Damoah (rtd) wants to become an MP

Col Damoah has announced his intentions to be MP of Jaman South

A former Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col. Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), has said that there is a need for more experienced people to become parliamentarians.

The former senior military officer, who is now eyeing the parliamentary seat of the Jaman South Constituency on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), said that even more knowledgeable people should enter parliament.



According to a 3news.com report, Col Damoah stated that this combination of existing and new experienced members of parliament will complement the prestigious nature of Ghana’s parliament.



“The powers of parliament is very huge. They approve loans and determine usage of the loans… in collection of tolls and on the Finance Committee in Parliament, you need people with finance and toll collection background and that is where my experience and knowledge will be needed.



“… such special knowledge needs to be added to that Finance Committee even though there are equally good and knowledgeable people on the Committee,” he said.



Col Damoah also stated that from his experience serving in Ghana’s army, and then also at the GRA, he can bring all his experiences to bear and help bring development to Jaman South.

“I have served my nation in the army, I have served my nation as Commissioner of Customs and now I have to serve my people in Jaman South Constituency so that I can help develop that area too just as I did for Ghana through the army and Customs,” he added.



William Okofo-Dateh of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the current Member of Parliament for Jaman South.



