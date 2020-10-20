Why EC disqualified Odike and 4 others from 2020 Presidential polls

Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has made public some of the problems disqualified candidates had with their nomination forms.

According to the Commission, independent aspirant Marricke Gane presented fake signatures on his forms.



Also, Akwasi Addae Odike of the UPP faked signatures of people to complete his form. Kwesi Busumuru of the Popular Action Party also had fake signatures and had no supporters for some districts in Greater Accra Region.



For Nana Agyenim Boateng of the UFP, three persons denied endorsing his candidature.

This means 12 candidates will be found on the Ballot paper on December 7 after five of the candidates were cleared off the contest.



