Why Effia Tenge resigned from Ghana Police Service - Report

Effia Tenge has resigned from the Ghana Police Service

Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge who announced her resignation from the Ghana Police Service on April 1, 2023, is set to start a new job at Parliament House, MyNewsGh.com can confirm

The popular police officer who served mainly in the Public Relations Department of the Ghana Police Service for eighteen years grabbed the juicy post at the Public Affairs Unit of Ghana’s parliament.



MyNewsGh.com confirms she tendered her resignation last month and was due to report at Parliament for her assigned roles this month.



In a message announcing her exit from the Ghana Police Service, Ms. Tenge expressed much appreciation to all and sundry who supported her during her time with the service. She hinted that she headed for a different job after her excellent service with the police.



“Please this is to inform you that I have formally exited from the Ghana Police Service after 18 years of active service…Permit me to use this medium to thank you all, l mean every one of you, for your immeasurable support during my appointment as Public Affairs Officer of this noble profession.



We will definitely meet again hopefully in a different working environment,” she announced.

The eloquent and affable police officer became much more well-known when she served as Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service. She moved to the Volta Region to continue her role as a Public Relations Officer before her resignation.



Superintendent Effia Tenge, apart from being a professionally trained police officer, is a qualified and certified Public Relations professional.



She has a Master of Arts degree in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Accra, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration from the Methodist University College, Accra as well as a Diploma in Communication Studies Ghana Institute of Journalism.



Additionally, she holds an M.A in Conflict, Peace, and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC), Accra.