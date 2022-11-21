Why ‘Galamsey Economy’ exposé – Anas Aremeyaw Anas speaks

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Since the release of the undercover investigation documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, many have questioned why the undercover investigative journalist will entice his culprits with money and persuade them to accept the money as a gift.

This modus operandi by Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been described by many as entrapment but the celebrated undercover journalist has been explaining why he exposed Charles Adu Boahen in his latest undercover investigative documentary dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’.



According to him, his Tiger Eye P.I. decided to investigate people like Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, seals to make deals attractive for investors or not.



He said in an article published on Monday, November 14, 2022, that corruption has been a major factor that is killing investor confidence in the country, therefore, it is appropriate to go undercover and expose all those making Ghana unpopular to investors and also expose those who have decided to cut deals at the expense of the state.



“Tiger Eye investigates the highs and the mighties. This time, our cameras infiltrated the impermeable underworld of the handlers whose seals make the deals that make Ghana attractive for investors or not.



"Many reports have cited corruption as the number one killer of investor confidence in Ghana. The banking sector crisis further exacerbated the already fragile situation of investor confidence.

“Who are those making Ghana unattractive for investment? What's their modus operandi? Where do they operate from? Tiger Eye penetrates and exposes the handlers who cut deals at the expense of the state,” Anas Aremeyaw Anas explained in a post on his Facebook timeline.



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, was by the president fired for reportedly negotiating an 'appearance fee' with 'investors' on behalf of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In Anas' documentary, the former minister among other things alleged that Dr. Bawumia will require about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff?" the investigators asked, to which Adu Boahen responded: "I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020," he said.



But Dr. Bawumia in a statement on Monday, November 14, denied the accusations and called for an investigation into the allegations.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Presidency announcing the dismissal of Adu Boahen as a Minister of State said, “After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.”



The statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications added that the President thanked Mr Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017 and wished him well in his future endeavours.



What Kweku Baako said about Anas' undercover investigation.



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, defended the modus operandi his protégé, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, employs in his undercover investigations.



To him, Anas will continue to use the undercover methodology to unearth any and all negatives within society whether it pleases his critics or not.

Addressing the Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I. modus operandi in a Facebook comment, Kweku Baako agreed, however, that it is ok for those who do not agree with Anas and his methodologies to ask questions.



"People are entitled to ask questions of Tiger Eye and its "methodologies". That's fair game. No problem. Tiger Eye will continue to unearth any and all "negatives" applying its "methodologies" whether its critics like it or not!" he wrote.



