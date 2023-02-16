Why I became an MP even with my quiet nature - Addai Nimoh

Francis Addai-Nimoh has announced his bid to become NPP flagbearer

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has noted that even though he is naturally a quiet person, it is still in his nature to fight for his rights and what is deemed right.

He said being quiet and gentle has never prevented him from going after the things he wants.



According to an adomonline.com report, the former MP described himself as a very focused, result-oriented person who always gets things done despite his personality.



He believes aggression is not really a requirement for achieving.

To buttress his point, Mr. Addai-Nimoh, recounted a response he gave his friend, the current Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, some years back about his quiet nature.



“I remember one time, my very good friend who is an MP; he is the Minister for Health. We were in parliament one day and he asked me why I became an MP even with my quiet nature, I also replied him that I want to leave Mampong and contest him at Dormaa Central and if he agrees, then we go ahead. I told him after giving me the chance, he will know whether I am quiet or not and we all laughed,” he said.



PI/WA