Why I decided to grow dreadlocks – Ras Mubarak details

Ras Mubarak, Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency

Former Member of Parliament of Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has narrated the circumstances which masterminded his decision to have dreadlocks.

According to him, persecution faced by persons with dreadlocks forced him to adopt the lifestyle as a sign of defiance in solidarity.



Conversations on dreadlocks and Rastafarianism has become rife after two students were denied admission to Achimota School because of their dreadlocks.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Inside Pages show, the Former MP for Kumbungu went down memory and did a tell-all on his once upon a time dreadlocks.



“During my time at GBC in 1997 to be precise, I saw a certain trend that had to do with discrimination against even artists who had dreadlock and tried to get their music to GBC.



“So, along the line, I just could not stand the discrimination that persons with dreadlocks were feeling or undergoing in our society so I decided to grow my locks as a symbol of defiance in solidarity with persons who are persecuted or discriminated against by the fact that they have dreadlocks,” he told host Francisca Kakra Forson.



He further raised concerns on the need for people to seek knowledge about dreadlocks so as to eschew misconceptions.

“A lot of misconceptions about dreadlocks stem out of ignorance. People should be enlightened”.



The former MP for Kumbungu also indicated that circumstances beyond his control made him cut his dreadlocks.



“I actually cut my hair because I was balding”.



He mentioned that there was no law against having dreadlocks and he would have kept his but for the condition.



The politician furthered that the Bible wholly supports the wearing of one’s natural hair. “Rastafarians regard aspects of the Bible that supports the Nazarene lifestyle rooted in Numbers 6:5”, Ras Mubarak conjectured.