Why I don't like NDC - Effah Dartey opens up about relationship with Rawlings

Darty Rawlings Jerry John Rawlings (right), Nkrabeah Effah Dartey (left)

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private Legal Practitioner Captain (Retired) Nkrabeah Effah Dartey has explained why he does not like the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, even though he was good friends with the founder of the NDC, the late Jerry John Rawlings, he (Effah Dartey) was locked up by the late former president when he took over Ghana after his second coup.

Speaking in an interview on Maame Grace and Gerom TV, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Effah Dartey added that Rawlings, his good friend, arrested and harassed him because of the suspicion that he was going to organise a coup against him.

“… Rawlings released me from the Nsawam Prison after I was arrested because of his first coup. After he released me, I worked with him.

“I was the one who started the National Investigations Committee. I was working there till people went to tell Rawlings that I made good relations with the soldiers and I might organise a coup when I get the chance.

“Rawlings got fed up and he ordered that I should be arrested. Because of the way Rawlings harassed me, I don’t like the NDC,” he said in Twi.

