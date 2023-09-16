Why I don't watch Paul Adom-Otchere's ‘Good Evening Ghana’ show - Randy Abbey explains

Randy Abbey and Paul Adom-Otchere

Dr. Randy Abbey, the host of ‘Good Morning Ghana’ show on Metro TV did not fall for the bait to critique the credibility and journalistic nous of his colleague and host of ‘Good Evening Ghana’, Paul Adom-Otchere.

Dr. Abbey was boxed into a tight corner by Blakk Rasta during an interview on his 3FM show to comment on the perception that Paul Adom-Otchere has turned his show into a PR platform for the government.



But Dr. Randy Abbey weaved his way out of the tricky situation with an answer that many will describe as ‘interesting’.



The astute football administrator responded that owing to the timing of his show, which demands him to start his day early, he is unable to watch Paul Adom-Otchere’s show.



Despite his concession of reading commentaries and watching excerpts of the show, Dr. Randy Abbey said he is unable to run the rule on Paul Adom-Otchere’s show as he does not have the benefit of consistently watching the show.



He, therefore reckons that he will be engaging in intellectual dishonesty if he passes judgment about a show he has not watched in a long time.

Dr Randy Abbey however disclosed that he has a great relationship with Paul Adom-Otchere and will have discussions with him about his show if need be.



“It will surprise you to note that because of my show, I sleep very early so I don’t watch. I don’t remember the last time I watched my brother and friend Paul’s show. I read a lot of commentary about it



"Good Evening Ghana has been around for about twenty-three years. I read commentaries and sometimes I watch videos and see what people write about but I’m unable to do content analysis because I’m unable to watch. I will be sleeping whenever it airs because I need to be up by 4 a.m. to get ready for Good Morning Ghana



“I could have said that if I watched but unfortunately, I don’t watch. If I were to analyze and I feel that there is something to discuss with him, I would,” he said.



Dr. Randy Abbey also opened up about how he landed his first job as a professional journalist. He credited ace sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah for playing a key role in landing his first job at Choice FM.

“When I got to Lapaz lorry station on a Monday morning, I bought a Graphic Newspaper and I read the foreign story on the back page, and lo and behold that was the very same story Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has raised for discussing and he put me for. I did justice to the story for seven minutes and there Annan-Forson muted my mic and asked me to wait for him to finish his morning show,” Dr Abbey recounted.



“After his show, Annan-Forson said he liked me and wanted to give me a job and I accepted. He then asked Edward Foakye to prepare a contract for me and I signed immediately and that was how I started to work with Choice FM”, he added.







KPE/MA