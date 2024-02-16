Why I rejected Akufo-Addo’s ministerial appointment – Kwaku Kwarteng

Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng was reported pencilled to replace Ken Ofori-Atta, as the Minister for Finance

The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi West Constituency, Kwaku Kwarteng, has confirmed reports that he rejected a ministerial appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to reports, Kwaku Kwarteng, who was a deputy finance minister in the first term of Akufo-Addo, was among the initial list of appointees in President Akufo-Addo's February 14, 2024, reshuffle and was pencilled to replace his former boss, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the Minister for Finance.



He is reported to have rejected the offer because he fell out with the government after he was yanked from his role as deputy finance minister.



Kwaku Kwarteng, in a statement issued on Friday, February 16, 2024, indicated that he is happy with his role in parliament, citinewsroom.com reports.



“I am also thankful and humbled by the knowledge that our President found me worthy to serve in the Executive in the recent reshuffle.



“I declined for the following reasons: The role of Parliament in the work of the Executive, especially in matters relating to finance and economy, is critical. It is my humble belief that I can better support the work of government from Parliament,” he is quoted to have said by the news portal.

He added, “I am eternally grateful to the President for his fatherly influence on my political career, and will always stand ready to support his vision in whatever way I can.”



BAI/DO



