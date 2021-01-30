Why I still have the four drinks Rawlings gave me, 21 years on - Col Aboagye

Col Aboagye has kept the 4 bottles for more than 21 years

Col. Festus Aboagye, a former ADC to the former late president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has given reason to why he still has four drinks his former boss gave him, more than 21 years ago.

The drinks: a Red Label, a Black Label, a bottle of Smirnoff, and a bottle of Schnapps, were given to him by the former president at the Osu Castle, after a state function, just when he was about to take leave of him.



In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Upon returning to the Castle, I was asking permission to leave as Ceremonial ADC. That was when the Late President said to his wife, “Nana, can you give some of the cakes to Col Aboagye and ask WOI Tetteh to give him some of the drinks. Of course, the fat cake was consumed long ago with coffee or tea, my pastime but the drinks have been kept all this while, collecting dust and becoming vintage.”



He said that this single gesture showed how wide the thoughtfulness and humanity of the former president was especially since, in such a role, you don’t usually benefit from things shared at ceremonies.

“Many times, the Ceremonial ADC doesn’t get to enjoy what dignitaries enjoy at banquets at the State House or cocktails in the Castle Garden because he isn’t there as a guest. This gesture by the Oldman attests to his thoughtfulness. I’m yet to decide what to do with the drinks,” he wrote.







