Why I voted twice – Kwabena Agyepong explains

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and Flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has explained why he voted twice in the Super Delegates Conference.

According to him, he voted as a Delegate and also voted via proxy for former National Women Organiser Otiko Afisa Djaba who is under the weather.



“I voted two times. I voted as a Delegate and also voted for Otiko Afisa Djaba on proxy because she is currently under the weather.”



When asked if he voted for himself twice, he retorted, “It’s a secret. She told me who to vote for and I exercised that right. I don’t need to disclose who I voted for”.

The New Patriotic Party is today, August 26, 2023, electing five people who will contest for the flagbearership of the political party.



On November 4, 2023, the party will elect one of these five to be the flagbearer of the political party.